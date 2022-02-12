Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To His Dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson; 'I Miss My Old Man'

Dwayne Johnson recently left his fans in awe with his powerful tribute to his father through an emotional video clip. The actor depicted his father, Rocky Johnson's memorable career in WWE and even mentioned how he was always the hardest working man he knew as a little boy.

Dwayne Johnson's fans took to the comments section of his latest social media post and wrote that his father must be watching him from above. Many of them also extended their love and blessings to him and his family.

Dwayne Johnson's tribute to late father Rocky

The Rock recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he depicted his father's journey as a wrestler and how he became the first African-American to become a Champion at WWE. Further in the video, he depicted his own journey as a wrestler and how he must've made his father proud with his successful career as a wrestling champion. In the caption, he added an emotional note for his father as a tribute while adding how he was smiling with goosebumps of gratitude, mana, and pride while watching the video. Dwayne Johnson then thanked his father for paving the way for him and wished he had a chance to say goodbye.

The caption read, "This one makes me emotional to watch, but man I’m smiling with goosebumps of gratitude, mana and pride. My dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson was a trailblazer and became the first black @wwe tag team champions w/“Mr. USA” Tony Atlas. As a little boy, my dad was always the hardest working man I knew. Now as a man, I understand where many of my old habits come from. Shared DNA. I miss my old man and wish I had a chance to say goodbye. Thank you dad for paving the way for me. For all of us. I will forever be proud of who and what I am. I love you * a special thank you to my entire WWE family who worked very closely with me to create this powerful tribute to The Soulman in honor of #BlackHistoryMonth." (sic)

Numerous fans swamped the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved his tribute to his father while many others stated that his father would be so proud of him. On the other hand, even celebrities namely Joseph Lee Anderson, Casey Patterson, and others penned heartfelt wishes for Dwyane Johnson after watching his video on Instagram. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@therock