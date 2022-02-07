Dwayne Johnson Plays Another Round Of 'Daddy Close Your Eyes'; Gets Toothpaste On Face

Hollywood star and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson is an active social media user and often entertains his 295 million Instagram followers with some glimpses from his daily life. The actor makes sure to spend some quality time with his family, especially his daughters. While he calls them little tornadoes, he played another round of 'Daddy close your eyes' with them.

Dwayne Johnson posts video of him playing 'Daddy close your eyes'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dwayne Johnson recently shared a video of him playing 'Daddy close your eyes,' with his daughters. In the video, the Red Notice star could be seen casually dressed and standing with his eyes closed while his daughter asked him to bend down. He asked her not to hit him and then bent when his daughter applied some toothpaste and shaving cream through a foil on his face. The hilarious video ended with his daughter laughing while he chased her.

Sharing the clip, the Jungle Cruise star wrote how he had learnt his lesson of not to play this game. However, he would do anything for his daughters as this time will never come back. With some jokes, he wrote, "At least I’ve learned to protect my jewels. The tornadoes playing their favorite game, “Daddy close your eyes and put your face down” You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now to not play this game! Hey, they’re only little ones once so I’ll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream." "This combo stings the eyes btw," the actor warned her followers.

Dwayne Johnson's hilarious video

This was not the first time Dwayne Johnson played this game with his daughter. The Rock had earlier played the same game and ended up with peanut butter all over his face. Sharing the video, the actor penned how he would do anything as long as his daughter would want to hang out with him. He wrote, "You’d think after all this time, I’d learn my lesson of playing my little tornado’s favorite game, “Daddy Close Your Eyes” What a fool I am (one day they’ll be grown & gone, and smashing the shit outta daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they’ll want to do - so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!!)"

