Dwayne Johnson Pledges To Stop Using Real Guns On Future Productions After 'Rust' Tragedy

After the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of Alec Baldwin-starrer Rust, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has pledged to stop using real firearms on all of his upcoming projects that are backed by his company named Seven Bucks Productions, reported news agency, ANI. According to the report, the actor said that he will only use rubber guns on his sets. Dwayne added that he will enforce that rule with any studio he is collaborating with.

Dwayne Johnson to refrain from using real firearms on all projects

Notably, Dwayne Johnson will be handling guns in his new film titled Red Notice. The A-list actor will be sharing the screen with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the big-budgeted film. The film is one of many Hollywood films that features firearms for the sake of action-packed storylines.

As per the report, Dwayne Johnson told Variety at the world premiere of Red Notice in Los Angeles, "First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time." The actor said that he will only use rubber guns on his sets and will enforce that rule with any studio he is working with.

The Jumanji star added, "I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions- any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce- we won't use real guns at all. We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post. We''re not going to worry about the dollars, we won't worry about what it costs."

The actor recalled that after the tragic news broke out confirming that Hutchins had passed away on the film's set, he was on the phone with his team within a couple of hours to discuss what changes his company needed to make to ensure complete safety on the way ahead.

Johnson added, "I love the movie business. There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we're proud of that. But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you're going to move forward and how we're going to work together."

The actor said, "Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we're not going to use real guns. That's it." Seven Bucks Productions was founded by Johnson and his longtime business partner named Dany Garcia, who is known for Jumanji, Jungle Cruise, Hobbs and Shaw, and the forthcoming Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson's endorsement to end the use of real firearms may start a domino effect of safe decision-making across Hollywood productions.

