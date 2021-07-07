Dwayne Johnson Poses In 'Black Adam' Shorts For An Important Announcement About The Film

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is one of the most anticipated superhero films. The former WWE champion is set to portray the role of Black Adam based on DC Comics superhero of the same name. While both DC and the Rock fans were waiting for the film's updates, the Baywatch actor made an announcement about the film via Instagram with a BTS picture.

Dwayne Johnson shares a BTS pic from Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle to make an announcement about the progress of his upcoming superhero film Black Adam. The Jungle Cruise actor shared a BTS photo from the film in which he wore a pair of shorts with 'Black Adam' printed on it. The Rock also flaunted his muscular back with the photo. Through the caption, Dwayne Johnson announced that the film has one week of production left. He also thanked his fans for their support. He wrote, "Back to work.

This is our final week of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM⚡️ I can’t thank you guys enough for all your support.

Grateful. Truly.".

The San Andreas actor then revealed how hard he worked for the film and wrote, "Almost two years of hardcore, intense training, diet, character prep and execution.". He then promised his fans and wrote, "You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time 🙏🏾👊🏾 And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve🤞🏾💪🏾 The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.". He also used several hashtags, including #maninblack.

Details about Black Adam

Black Adam is an upcoming superhero film based on DC Comics' Black Adam by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck. The film stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead role of Black Adam, an archenemy of Captain Marvel. The film also cast Noah Centenio as Albert Rothstein, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard. The project is being helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, while Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Beau Flynn are producing it.

IMAGE: AP

