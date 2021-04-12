Dwayne Johnson Preps For 'Black Adam', Says 'Rage Against The Dying Light'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is well known for his fitness regime. The 48-year-old former wrestler-turned-actor is currently preparing for his titular role in the upcoming DCEU film Black Adam. He announced the movie through an Instagram post a few days ago, and fans have been simmering with excitement. The Fast and Furious actor shares photos and videos from his workout sessions regularly on his Instagram. Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post is yet another sneak peek into his workout regime in preparation for Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post gives a glimpse of the actor's preparations. While in the middle of a workout session, the Rock is seen wearing a loose T-shirt and shorts, the actor shows off his toned physique. The caption of the post is an interesting series of hashtags. He quoted the famous lines by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas -

'Rage against the dying of the light [...] Do not go gentle into that good night' -Dylan Thomas

The caption is interesting because the lines are from a villanelle which is in the form of a poem. A villanelle is a form of poetry that is often associated with the subject of obsessions. Now, Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of Captain Marvel, aka Shazam. His obsession is to fight Shazam and become a powerful hero. One might say that the caption echoes the character sketch.

The Rock's latest post saw a string of heart and fire emojis for the actor. A couple of fans also had a funny reaction to the post. Joseph Lee Anderson commented saying that the post is just what he needed to see while 'eating ice cream'. Let's take a look:

Black Adam cast

Black Adam is said to be a spin-off of the 2019 film Shazam! making it the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Black Adam cast will also see Noah Centineo and Pierce Brosnan in prominent roles, along with Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell. A teaser for the film was released in August 2020. The filming for Black Adam has begun in April 2021. The movie is slated to release in July 2022.

