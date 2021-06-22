Dwayne Johnson Promises To Send Famous 'rock Pancakes' Recipe To Fan Battling Cancer

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram with more than 245 million followers. He has been quite active on the social media platform, sharing about his professional and personal life. The wrestler turned actor often posts about his cheat and diet meals. One of his young fans, who's battling cancer, dreamed about having his infamous food items, and now the Rock promised to share the secret with her and more surprises.

Dwayne Johnson promises to send famous 'rock pancakes' recipe and surprises to a young fan battling cancer

Dwayne Johnson's latest video has him showering, Luna Perrone, with love. In it, he is seen driving his pick-up truck and shares a message to the "very special young girl" who he mentioned is fighting a rare form of bone cancer. The actor stated that he just received her video and watched it while driving, very safely. He said that Luna is "such an inspiration" to everyone around her and to him. The Rock asserted that he is now her "biggest fan literally" as he is 6 foot 12 inches and weighs around 50 tons, and even called himself a dinosaur.

Dwayne added that he will send Luna his famous "rock pancakes" recipe and will find a way to send her the popular rock toast. He mentioned that he has some other surprises coming for her. He thanked her for the beautiful message and told her to stay strong. The Rock also shared Luna Perrone's video.

In it, the young girl says that she dreamed about Dwayne Johnson sharing his infamous meals with her. He gave her one of his brand's t-shirt promoting Luna's message. The girl originally uploaded the video on May 27, 2021, on her Instagram handle. Take a look at both the videos below.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram video caught attention. Many users left red hearts, praising hands, and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some appreciated the Rock for his gesture and passed their love to Luna Perrone. Check out a few replies on Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post below.

