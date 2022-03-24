Dwayne Johnson Recalls First Real Bout Triggering Depression While Moving In With Parents

As the American television sitcom Young Rock 2 based on the life of Dwayne Johnson, is currently streaming on NBC, the actor teased his fans with a clip from the latest episode revealing the story behind the scene. He even revealed how his father drove four hours to take him back home after his football team came to an end.

Young Rock premiered on NBC on February 16, 2021 and as it garnered positive reviews from the audience, the makers renewed it for the second season which was released on March 15, 2022. The cast of the show includes actors namely Dwayne Johnson as Himself, Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson, Uli Latukefu as 18–20-year-old Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Dwayne's father, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne's mother among others.

Dwayne Johnson recalls the lowest point of his life in 1995

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip from the latest episode of Young Rock 2 which depicted how he went broke after his football team came to an end and he had to move in with his parents. The video further depicted how his father drove four hours to pick him up and take him home. In the caption, he poured his heart out by opening up about the lowest point of his life in 1995 and revealed how he was scared, ashamed and went into depression when he had to move in with his parents. He even depicted how he pulled himself out of depression a few months later and took charge of his life again.

The caption read, "Lowest point of my life back in 1995. Got cut from CFL and had to move back in with my parents. After YEARS of hard work and commitment, my big football dream came to an end. Triggering my first real bout with depression. I was scared and ashamed, I didn’t “make it”. A few months later, I would eventually pull myself out of the mental health sludge and said “f*** this”, I’m controlling the controllable’s and putting in the work with my own two hands. I gotta tell you guys from experience- and I know many of you have similar stories - powerful things happen when your mind is 100% made up that something is gonna CHANGE. This is why I have a big f***ing chip on my shoulder today. Truth is.." (sic)

Young Rock 2 episodes release date

"Unprecedented Fatherhood"- March 15, 2022 "Seven Bucks"- March 22, 2022 "In Your Blood"- March 29, 2022 "In the Dark"- April 5, 2022

Image: AP