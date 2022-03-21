As the American tv sitcom Young Rock 2, based on the life of the professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, recently surfaced online, the actor expressed his surprise at seeing the show coming so far. During a recent interaction with E!, the Jungle Cruise actor went candid about his childhood revealing how he never thought in a million years that his life moments would be part of a bigger story to share.

Young Rock is a prominent tv series that follows the professional life story of the actor and wrestler, Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock. Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, the series premiered on NBC on 16 February 2021 and received amazing reviews from fans and critics. The series was renewed for the second season in April 2021 and it premiered on 15 March 2022.

Dwayne Johnson opens up about his mental health

Dwayne Johnson recently talked about the success of his tv series, Young Rock and talked about the tricks he used for interpreting his life lessons in the show in such a way that the audience will find it compelling and interesting. He stated, "I never would have thought in a million years that those moments would be part of a bigger story to share. The trick is to find these lessons and try to interpret them in a way that the audience will find compelling and interesting. But also, you've got to make people laugh."

Stating further, he even recalled the timer when he went into depression in 1990 and revealed the most touching feedback he received for his mental health. He stated that he was consistently given feedback about being open to talking about his mental health. "The most touching feedback that I consistently received has been our openness to talk about mental health. It was something that I was unfamiliar with when I had my first bout with depression at the end of 1990. I didn't know what it was. I just felt like, 'Man, I feel like s--t. I don't want to do anything,'" he stated.

Dwayne Johnson also reflected on his fatherhood ad talked about the pressure of being a father to three daughters, Simone, 20, with ex Dany Garcia and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. Speaking about how he and his eldest daughter grew up together, he added, "I can't speak for all dudes, but for me, when you're in your 20s you're still a baby, still a kid. When you're in your 30s, you're still trying to figure stuff out. If you get lucky, maybe you'll figure stuff out in your 40s. So, me and my daughter Simone, we grew up together."

Dwayne Johnson's movies

The actor was last seen in the film Jungle Cruise, Red Notice and The Lost City and is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies namely DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam. Te is also working on the untitled second and third sequels to his film, Red Notice.

Image: Instagram/@therock