The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel shows no signs of being resolved. The latest development in the tiff was the former rejecting the latter's plea to return to the Fast & Furious franchise. The wrestler-turned-actor said that he had clearly told the xXx star that he would not be returning to the franchise.

Johnson said that that there was 'no chance' he would return to the action film series. He also expressed his displeasure over Vin mentioning his kids and late actor Paul Walker while making the request for Dwayne to come back.

Dwayne Johnson rejects Vin Diesel's plea to star in Fast 10

Dwayne Johnson, in an interview with CNN, said that he told Vin 'directly' and that he was 'firm yet cordial' with his words to say that he would not be starring in the next installment of the franchise, Fast 10. 'The Rock' added that he would always be supportive of the cast and cheer for the success of the franchise.

However, he was not pleased with Vin's public plea for Dwayne on Instagram to return to the franchise. The Red Notice star said that Vin's post was 'example of his manipulation.' He said he didn't like the latter bringing up his children in the post, and mentioning Paul Walker's death. 'Leave them out of it," he said, and added that they had spoke about it months ago and had come to a 'clear understanding.'

He also said that his goal was to end his 'amazing journey' with the 'incredible' franchise with 'gratitude and grace.' Dwayne said that it was 'unfortunate' that his public dialogue with Vin Diesel had 'muddled the waters.' He said that he was confident that the next Fast film will deliver for the audience, and wishes good luck to his former teammates.

Vin in an Instagram post on November 8 had a message for his 'little brother' Dwayne. The former wrote that the time had come for Fast 10, for which, 'legacy awaits', as it was being looked at with excitement by the fans. He then shared that his children called Dwayne as 'Uncle Dwayne' and that there was not a holiday when they did not convey their greetings to them.

Vin added that he had made a promise to 'Pablo', aka Paul Walker, on making the 'Best Fast' in the finale. He urged Dwayne to not leave the franchise idle and added that no one could play Hobbs better. Stating that he had an important role, Vin's message for Dwayne concluded, "I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Dwayne had been associated with the franchise since Fast Five in 2011 and starred in Fast & Furious 6 in 2013), Furious 7 in 2015, and The Fate of the Furious in 2017. The feud had started with Dwayne's now-deleted Instagram post taking a dig at some of the members of the cast, without naming them, and that dig was speculated to be against Vin. Vin stated that they were close friends and that things were blown out of proportion,

However, Dwayne did not feature in the latest one, F9.