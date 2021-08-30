Dwayne Johnson Responds To Letter From Fan Battling Cancer; 'Your Strength Inspires Us'

Dwayne Johnson recently left his fans in awe when he responded to a fan’s letter through social media. The actor posted a video clip through which he sent a message to her fan, Anna, who was battling cancer and even revealed that he had sent some gifts for her. He then revealed how her friend wrote a letter to him and told him how she was his huge fan. The fan was overwhelmed by the love received by Dwayne Johnson and wrote a heartfelt message for the actor in response to his video message.

Dwayne Johnson address a fan’s letter

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which the actor can be seen sending a message to a special woman named Anna Payne. In the video, he further mentioned how the woman is his huge fan and added how the latter’s friend wrote a letter to him revealing Anna’s story. Dwayne Johnson further urges his fan to stay strong and revealed that she had been suffering from stage four cancer, as mentioned in the letter. He then stated that he learnt that she has his cardboard cutout and further mentioned that her friend did mention how she once went to Apple Bees and urged them to let her take away Dwayne Johnson’s cutout. He then motivated her to keep fighting and mentioned that he sent some gifts to her. In the end, he thanked her to the core for being his huge fan.

In the caption, he wrote, “Somewhere in Middletown, PA... @apayne226 is SHOCKED by this surprise!! Anna, I was so moved by your story and humbled to hear what a huge fan you are of mine. And now, I am YOUR biggest fan. Your strength inspires us all. + Plus, I’m certain I’m literally your biggest fan because I’m the size of a dinosaur and I’m as old as one too! Stay strong Anna…keep the faith and keep your fight alive!! I hope this put a smile on your face and we are sending all the positive energy and mana we got. Love, DJ and the millions who will see this message.”

The fan reacts

As the fan, Anna Payne was overwhelmed by the love showered by the Jungle Cruise actor, she wrote e heartfelt message for the actor on her Instagram post. She wrote, “Thank you @therock this means the world to me. I have admired you for so many years. You have always brightened my day and raised my spirit when I needed it as a young girl, I used to watch you when I was in the hospital you helped me get through some tough times. So thank you for once again lifting my spirits.”

IMAGE: DWAYNE JOHNSON INSTAGRAM