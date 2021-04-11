Dwayne Johnson Responds To Poll That Says 46% Of Americans Would Back His Presidential Bid

Dwayne Johnson or ‘The Rock’ on April 10 responded to a poll that suggested that nearly half of Americans would back the celebrity in his potential presidential bid. While Johnson called the survey “humbling” in an Instagram post, he also said that it would be an “honour” to serve the citizens of the United States. The poll shared by The Rock was from pipslay that asked at least 30,138 people their opinion on which celebrities they would like to see as a US President with Johnson polling as a future occupant of the White House. The result revealed that 46% of Americans would support Johnson.

“Humbling,” Johnson wrote. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people.”

Johnson has hinted at entry into politics

Even though the poll with Johnson as a potential presidential candidate might seem out of the blue for some it wasn’t that foreign as the actor has previously hinted about moving into politics. In the past, he has also indicated that he would like to run for the White House. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, Johnson said that he was “seriously” considering a political career. He even reiterated his comments this year, The Rock expressed his willingness to go into politics if the public wanted.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told USA Today. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people ... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley reportedly said that he would endorse The Rock in the presidential run after Johnson’s name was listed alongside Matthew McConaughey, who is "seriously considering running for Texas governor in the upcoming 2022 election".

Image credits: AP/@WhiteHouse45/Twitter/@therock/Instagram

