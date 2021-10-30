Dwayne Johnson Reunites With 'Jumanji' Helmer Jake Kasdan For Holiday Adventure 'Red One'

One of the busiest Hollywood stars, Dwayne Johnson, has signed yet another film. This time, the former wrestler is reuniting with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan. The duo is set to bring a new and unique Christmas-themed feature, Red One.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, The Rock and Jake Kasdan have joined hands for another film, Red One. The film is being set up at Amazon and is expected to release in the holiday season of 2023. Sharing the news on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson expressed his excitement about the project and wrote that he cannot wait for the audience to watch the film. He wrote, "Can’t wait to take you and your families on this very special HOLIDAY ADVENTURE." The film's shoot is scheduled to begin by June 2022. Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps. As per the report, Amazon was impressed by the project's branding and business opportunities, due to which it picked it up in June.

Red One's production team

Both Dwayne Johnson and Jake Kasdan are also set to bankroll the film. Dwayne Johnson, who is expected to play Santa in the upcoming holiday adventure, is also producing the film with his co-founded Seven Bucks Production along with Dany Garcia. As per the news outlet, Hiram Garcia, who serves as the president of Seven Bucks, created the original story which is being translated into a script by Chris Morgan. Chris Morgan and Dwayne Johnson have earlier collaborated in four instalments of the Fast And Furious franchise and the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw. Chris Morgan is also bankrolling the film. On the other hand, apart from helming the project, Kasdan is also producing the film under the banner The Detective Agency, along with Melvin Mar.

On Dwayne Johnson's work front

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson has several other films in his pipeline. He is currently gearing up for the release of his Netflix film Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. Dwayne Johnson will mark his debut in the DC Extended Universe with the upcoming film Black Adam. Moreover, the actor also has another DC film DC: League Of Super-Pets in his kitty.

Image: AP