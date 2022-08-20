Dwayne Johnson Reveals Being 'optimistic' About Marvel Vs DC Movie's Potential Crossover

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is all set to bring forward a DC anti-hero story with his forthcoming film, Black Adam. Touted to be one of the most anticipated DC films, Black Adam will mark the former wrestler's debut into the world of superheroes.

With the film creating a significant buzz online, the DC vs. Marvel crossover has become a trending topic of discussion among fans. While the movie crossover seems to be a far-fetched dream, recently Dwayne Johnson gave fans some hope. The actor revealed that he is quite 'optimistic' about Marvel vs DC movie's potential crossover.

Dwayne Johnson hopeful about Marvel vs DC crossover

In an interaction with Total Film ahead of Dwayne Johnson's debut as Black Adam, the actor discussed about the expansion of the DC Extended Universe, introducing new characters and spin-offs that will potentially witness 'crossovers in certain points' with Marvel. Revealing that Johnson is 'optimistic' about the development, the actor stated:

"I am optimistic. Just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creative. Especially when it comes to movies." The DC League of Super-Pets star further continued, "And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day."

More about Black Adam

Black Adam is written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film will be exploring the origin of Dwayne's eponymous character and his emancipation from prison 5,000 years later. The cast line-up of the forthcoming film includes Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

