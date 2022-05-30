Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 4-year-old Daughter Does Not Believe He Voiced Maui In 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson has been associated with a plethora of animated films over the years. The actor has voiced many animated in his career spanning decades and is now gearing up for the upcoming and much-anticipated DC film DC League of Super-Pets. While the actor has impressed many with his voice in Disney's Moana, he could not convince his four-year-old daughter with the same. Johnson recently revealed his daughter does not believe he voiced the film's famous character Maui.

Dwayne Johnson often shares glimpses of his daily life as he spends time with his daughters. Taking to his Instagram, the former wrestler-turned-actor recently shared a video of him enjoying a tea party with his daughter Tiana. Sharing the sweet video, the actor penned how he will always remember these tea parties. He wrote, "Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective. My “why” becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will."

The Black Adam star further revealed that his daughter does not believe he voiced Maui in Moana, which happens to be her favourite film. He wrote, "And she still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA!" "She always says, 'Daddy, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock,'" he added.

Dwayne Jonson shares glimpses of Tiana's birthday

Dwayne Johnson shares his daughter Tiana Gia Johnson with his wife, Lauren Hashian. The actor often shares photos and videos with his daughter on Instagram. As Tiana turned four in April, Johnson penned a sweet note for her and shared glimpses of her mermaid-themed birthday party. Sharing some cute pictures, he wrote, "Big Easter/Tia’s birthday weekend!!! She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop - meaning I have to stop doing what I’m doing when she says…'Daddy feed me'" "Then the Mermaid piñata takes a beating until it’s just a hanging head. Happy 4th Birthday & Happy Easter, my love!" he added. Concluding the note, he wrote, "My greatest joy is being your daddy."

Image: Instagram/@therock/Twitter/@wwwinco