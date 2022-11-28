Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is currently basking in the success of his DC debut with his latest film Black Adam. The actor received a lot of praise for his role as the DC supervillain across the world. As the movie also saw a much-awaited cameo of Henry Cavill's Superman, Johnson revealed he had to convince Warner Bros. as the studio did not want the British actor to return to the role.

Dwayne Johnson is keeping his fans updated about Black Adam and many of its behind-the-scene stories. Recently, The Rock shared a video on Twitter in which he revealed Warner Bros. did not want Cavill to reprise his role as Kal-El. In the video, Johnson introduced his supervillain role as "the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe." In order to manage the villain, he added, "We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill."

Dwayne Johnson praises Henry Cavill's Kal-El

The San Andreas actor added Warner Bros. studio was "inexplicably and inexcusably" did not want Cavill to reprise his superhero role. Therefore, Johnson, along with his partners at Seven Bucks Productions fought for a long time for Cavill's return. Arguing about the importance of Superman, the actor said, "There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do."

Sayin’ thank ya so much from my ol’ pick up truck for all the amazing #BlackAdam support and reactions

#1 movie on iTunes 🔥

We’ll remain in theaters as well throughout the holidays 🎅🏾⚡️

Also wanted to give ya some #Superman info 👊🏾

Happy 🦃🍿 pic.twitter.com/WyGa49J7Dr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 23, 2022

Before signing off, Johnson thanked his fans for showing the movie with love. In the caption, he wrote, "Sayin’ thank ya so much from my ol’ pick up truck for all the amazing #BlackAdam support and reactions 1 movie on iTunes." "We’ll remain in theaters as well throughout the holidays Also wanted to give ya some Superman info Happy," he added.

