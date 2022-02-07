Dwayne Johnson Reverses Decision Of Supporting Joe Rogan Amid Spotify Controversy; Read

Music streaming giant Spotify has been receiving backlash from its users after the legendary singer Neil Young asked the platform to remove his songs. This came after Joe Rogan hosted a podcast in which he allegedly promoted falsehoods about COVID vaccination. Soon after that, Dwayne Johnson came in support of Rogan after the latter addressed the situation. But, according to the latest update, Dwayne has stepped back from his previous support to Joe Rogan.

On February 6, singer India Arie shared some clips of Joe in which he could be seen using the N-word in his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Along with this, in one of the videos, Rogan could be seen comparing Black neighbourhoods to "Planet of the Apes." After Dwayne got to know about the details, he walked back to his support of Rogan while responding to a tweet from author Don Winslow.

Don Winslow took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Dear @TheRock, You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N-word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man's many racist statements about Black people?" The author even tagged Dwayne Johnson in the post.

The Rock withdraws support to Joe Rogan

Reacting to the same, the Rampage actor tweeted, "Dear@donwinslow Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here 100%." Asserting that he didn't have any idea about Joe Rogan using N-word, Dwayne wrote, "I was not aware of his N-word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend. DJ".

Dwayne Johnson earlier extended support to Joe Rogan

Dwayne Johnson earlier extended support to the controversial podcaster through the comment section of the video. The Rock wrote, "Great stuff here brother," in his comment. "Perfectly articulated," he further added and mentioned he looks forward to coming to Rogan's show and "breaking out tequila" with him.

