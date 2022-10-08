Dwayne Johnson Rules Out 2024 US Presidential Run, Says 'number One Thing I Want To Be...'

Dwayne Johnson has cleared that he won't be running for US President despite expressing interest to enter the race for the White House earlier. The superstar shut down speculations about his political aspirations, mentioning that his family duties have taken precedence over everything else. Johnson stressed that he's focused on acing his parenting role as it is a crucial time in his daughters' lives. The wrestler-turned-actor said that the "number one thing" at this point is for him to be a daddy.

Dwayne Johnson clears he won't run for US President

In a teaser from his forthcoming interview for CBS Sunday Morning, the actor could be heard saying, "It's off the table," while responding to the presidential claims.

He continued, "I will say this, 'cause it requires a B side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives."

He recalled how he missed out on his fatherhood duties towards his first daughter as he was constantly on the road. The actor added, "So, my number one priority is my daughters... sure, CEO sounds great! But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

For the unversed, The Rock shares daughter Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. He also has 6-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian.

The Black Adam star had earlier said he was '100 per cent' ready for a presidential run in 2024. Talking to Vanity Fair in 2021, Dwayne claimed he met people to conduct 'research and analysis' and see what running for president looks like. However, he came to the conclusion that he doesn't know 'the first thing about politics.'

On the work front, the 50-year-old star is set to feature in Black Adam, an action-fantasy film by Warner Bros.

(IMAGE: AP)