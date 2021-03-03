Dwayne Johnson Shares 1984 Footage From Madison Square Garden Ft. His Father & Uncles

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most active celebrities on social media and he is also one of the most followed accounts on Instagram with a 221 Million strong family. His videos on Instagram are often seen going viral all over the internet. The actor is currently making the headlines because of his sitcom Young Rock. The series is based on Johnson’s younger days. He recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared 1984 footage from Madison Square Garden featuring his father and uncles.

Dwayne Johnson shares footage from 1984

Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky Johnson was also a renowned professional wrestler. The video shared by The Rock is from 1984’s wrestling match between his father’s tag team and his uncles. In the video, Dwayne Johnson's father has teamed up with Mr USA Tony Atlas and Andre the Giant whom Dwayne referred to as the 8th Wonder of the World. The three-man team was up against Dwayne Johnson's uncles The Wild Samoans whom he called as, ‘the original and true savages of pro wrestling’. In the video glimpses of their wrestling match can be seen which was ultimately won by Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson’s team. Here is a look at Dwayne's latest video.

What stood out in the video is a short appearance by a Young Rock. A 12-year-old Dwayne features in the video at the beginning with his father. Talking about himself, Dwayne mentioned,” the 12yr old kid with the terrible afro haircut, pimply face and black leather jacket with the attitude of a gangster 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️” He penned down a long caption to talk about the video and his childhood.

Talking about the time of being a ‘Young Rock’, Dwayne Johnson said, “I basically lived on the road with my dad and all these wrestlers. I learned a lot of lessons and watched a lot of cutthroat shit go down in these locker rooms - where I was taught to always be respectful, keep my mouth shut and learn. Especially around Andre.... 👀 Don’t get hurt. Always send the people home happy. Get in our cars, drive to the next city and do it all over again.” He concluded by saying that he will always be grateful for such a wild and eccentric upbringing.

