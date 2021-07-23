Dwayne Johnson Shares BTS Stunts From 'Jungle Cruise' Ahead Of Release; Netizens React

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock' is among the popular American artists who has essayed a variety of roles in his career so far. As the actor gears up for the release of his upcoming movie, Jungle Cruise, he has been actively sharing updates about his movie on social media with all his fans. He recently dropped in behind a scene glimpse from the movie depicting how much fun they had while filming the stunt sequences.

Dwayne Johnson begins the countdown for the release of Jungle Cruise

Actor Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he gave a sneak peek at some of the behind the scene instances, where they shot some stunt sequences with the cast and crew of the film. In the video, he even praised his co-actor from the film, Emily Blunt on performing the stunts with ease and stated how it was fun to have a co-actor who was excited and willing to engage in the stunts.

In the caption, he first began the countdown and stated, “IN 7 DAYS - the woman packs a helluva punch. From out sets, to our action sequences to our adventure of a lifetime - it’s all MASSIVE & FUN!!! In theaters worldwide & @disneyplus IN 7 DAYS!! Dwayne Johnson then revealed that the movie was slated to release on July 30, 2021 and further praised their stunt coordinator and stated, “* special shout to our bad ass Jungle Cruise stunt coordinator @alpop.stunts for all his talent and skills. We’ve raised the bar in many movies together. Cheers to you and your team brother.”

Several fans took to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram and poured in tons of hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved his video while, many others stated how eagerly they were waiting for the release of the film. Some of them also depicted how the video was full of fire and added fire emojis in the comments section. Some also hailed ‘The Rock’ in the comments and added heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the actor while others praised the team on how one could never get tired on a set when they had an amazing crew around. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s latest Instagram post.

