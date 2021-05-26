Dwayne Johnson Shares Heart-melting Video Of Daughter Filing His Calluses; Watch Here

Dwayne Johnson quite recently took to Instagram in order to share a video of his daughters filling up his calluses. The video also sees the Black Adam star reflecting on how fast his daughter has grown up, as she made the transition from hosting tea parties to helping out her father with her calluses. While responding to this heart-melting video featuring one of Dwayne Johnson's daughters, many of the wrestler-turned-actor's fans, followers, and industry mates alike took to the comments section of the same in order to share their take on it. Dwayne Johnson's latest post as well as the comments it attracted can be found below.

Dwayne Johnson's "obsessed" daughter filling up his calluses:

Dwayne Johnson's colleagues respond to the above post:

Dwayne Johnson is a father to a total of three baby girls, namely Simone, Tiana, and Jasmine. Simone, whose age as of this writing is all of 19 years old, is the eldest of the three. Dwayne Johnson shares Simone with his former partner, Dany Garcia, while Jasmine and Tiana (Who are aged 5 and 3 respectively) were born to him and Lauren Hasian, who Johnson has been married to since 2019. Frequently, the actor will be seen sharing pictures of Jasmine and Tiana. Some of those images and videos featuring Dwayne Johnson's daughters can be found below.

A peek into Dwayne Johnson's Instagram:

About Dwayne Johnson's latest project:

Dwayne Johnson will be soon seen as the titular anti-hero, Black Adam in an upcoming superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Produced by DC Films, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo. It is set for distribution by Warner Bros. The initial scenes of Dwayne Johnson's debut superhero film will be reportedly set in a fictitious city known as Kandhar, where Dwayne Johnson's character and those close to him are enslaved for the purpose of carrying out tasks that could be termed as modern-day labour. In response, Johnson's character will be seen revolting against his then-masters, leading to his banishment that would last for over five millennia. Then the film will supposedly shift its focus to the present day, where he will be seen battling the Justice Society of America, comprised of the likes of Atom Smasher, played by Black Adam cast member(s) Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Djimon Hounsou as The original Shazam Wizard.

