Dwayne Johnson Shares 'most Important Thing' About Raising Daughters Ahead Of Father's Day

Ahead of Father's Day 2021, observed on June 20, Sunday, Dwayne Johnson interviewed with PEOPLE, talking about fatherhood and raising daughters. The Baywatch star shared, "The most important thing that I've learned about raising daughters is just be there and how important that is". He further told PEOPLE that there is nothing like the relationship between a father and his daughter. On June 17, Johnson shared glimpses of his conversation with PEOPLE via Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson talks about raising daughters

As seen in Dwayne Johnson's Instagram video, the actor is seen talking about his relationship with his daughters, Simone, 19; Jasmine, 5 and Tia, 3. In a short clip, Dwayne holds his youngest daughter and tells her to say 'daddy's the best', adorable little Tia repeats it. As the video progresses further, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor says, "Having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle". He added, "And being present really gave me the ability to solve whatever the issue is, but solve it with them, compared to trying to solve it for them".

Talking further to PEOPLE about his daughters and family, Dwayne said, "Before the pandemic, if you asked me what the most important thing in my life was, I would say my family and my daughters, my wife, my babies". He also said, "And I meant it, and it came from here (pointing at his heart)". Johnson added, "What the pandemic did, it allowed me a really heightened sense of understanding the bigger reason why they are the most important thing to me".

Sharing a series of glimpses of his interview with PEOPLE for Father's Day 2021, the star said, "Every man wants a son, but every man NEEDS a daughter". He further added, "Thank God for that quote because I have a house of ALL GIRLS and FULL of ESTROGEN". "Happy Father’s Day weekend to all my fellow hard working, committed dads who will always, 'just be there'", he concluded.

Dwayne Johnson's daughters

