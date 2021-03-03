Dwayne Johnson Shares Pic Post Cupping Therapy; Says 'Looks More Gnarly Than It Feels'

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to post a picture of himself on March 3, 2021 post a cupping therapy session. In the picture, the Hollywood star can be seen taking a selfie where his face is visible on his camera and his back in the mirror behind him. He is wearing an expression of utmost shock and dismay on his face which could be attributed to the condition that his back is in, post the therapy. Red circles that look like structured bruises are running down either side of his back and there is a cluster of these circles near his shoulders. He has explained, in his caption, the process that resulted in his bruised back.

Dwayne Johnson gets cupping therapy

Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post revealed that it was the first time he had ever tried cupping therapy and overall he seemed to be quite happy with the results of the procedure. He said the results looked worse than they actually felt and the bruises did not really hurt. He then went on to explain why he had chosen to try out the therapy. “Always looking for new techniques to keep this 250 million-year-old dinosaur 🦖 body balanced and optimal”, he remarked as he explained that he tried his best to keep his body as healthy as possible.

He said it was necessary for him to maintain a healthy balance for his body not only because of the injuries he has suffered in the past but also because he was hard on his body on a day-to-day basis. He revealed that he had a tough daily regime and his work and family life demanded a lot from him physically too. Thus, he concluded, that being as active as he was, took a toll on one’s body and being ‘proactive’ with its care was critical, “We only get one body, so we gotta take care of it.”

According to WebMD, Cupping therapy is an ancient form of alternative medicine, which originated in Egypt in which a therapist puts special cups on your skin for a few minutes to create suction. People get it for many purposes, including to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and as a type of deep-tissue massage. The therapy can be both wet and dry.

