Dwayne Johnson Shares Secret Behind His Success; Asks Fans To Treat Others Right

Dwayne Johnson has surely come a long way in his career. One of the leading stars of Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson began his career with WWE as a professional wrestler. He wrestled in the WWE for eight years and is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Soon after his exit from wrestling, the Rock chose to pursue acting. He began acting in 2001 and made it his major focus back in 2011. While the actor is now a businessman as well, he revealed his key to success.

Dyane Johnson's keys to success

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, posted a video of him sharing the major keys to his success. In the video, the Jungle Cruise actor mentioned how he is often asked about the secrets to his success. He finally answered the question on a Monday night.

In the video he said, "You guys are always showing your motivation on Monday’s with great/smart questions. One I get asked all the time, is what’s the keys to success? I can get granular down the road with my answer here, but for now it’s truly the basic building blocks that have worked well for me in my experiences over the years."

Sharing his secret, the actor said, "surround yourself with high quality people who share the same values, principles & philosophies." He further asked his followers to "be kind, treat people right and make them feel good. People will always remember how you made them feel."

In his third point, the Red Notice star said, "don’t be afraid to think big and think outside the box. Outside of the box can get uncomfortable, but that’s a good thing. Be disruptive with your thoughts. And just because something has never been done before, doesn’t mean it can’t happen ~ it just means we haven’t figured out a pathway to get it done. But we will get it done."

In the next point, the San Andreas star shared his favourite quote - "It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice." At last, the actor mentioned how everyone is trying to live life at their best, therefore, he gave a piece of advice. He said, "Now having said that about being nice ~ remember, we’re all living life as best we can, so every once in a while you’ll have to tell some a***ole to f**k off." Watch the video below.