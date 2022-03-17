Dwayne Johnson Shares Throwback Pic Of His Family; 'we All Look Fairly Miserable'

As the second season of Dwayne Johnson's show, Young Rock recently went on floors, the actor went down memory lane and unveiled an unseen picture of his family on social media. He even opened up about the struggles his father had to go through while raising his family.

Young Rock is a popular American TV sitcom based on the life of the actor-wrestler, Dwayne Johnson. Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, the series premiered on NBC in February 2021 while the second season of the show was released on 15 March 2022.

Dwayne Johnson sheds light on his father's struggles raising them

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of his family in which he can be seen sporting a pair of jeans with no t-shirt on while posing for the camera standing next to his parents. In the next one, he added the photo of the actors who are essaying his family's role in the TV show, Young Rock. In the caption, he stated that the picture was telling of the times they all looked fairly miserable and went down memory lane revealing how they were evicted off the island of Hawaii six months earlier while being forced to move to Tennessee. stating further, he revealed how he was suspended from school and arrested for theft while his father was struggling to pay rent. Adding to it, he mentioned that he eventually got his stuff together.

The caption read, "scroll left it honor of @NBC premiere of YOUNG ROCK Here’s a crazy throwback to 1987. My dad, Rocky Johnson. My mom, Ata Johnson. Me at 15yrs old. This pic is very telling of the times as we all look fairly miserable 6 months earlier we were evicted off the island of HAWAII and forced to move to Tennessee. Then 3 months later, we were forced to leave Tennessee. Complicated story. We wound up settling in, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where this pic was taken. And I was just suspended from my new school (Freedom High) for fighting. And arrested for theft. My old man had a lot of pressure on him just to pay the rent. As did my mom. You can see it in their faces. Luckily I eventually got my s** together and found a few buddies who I started going to the gym with, who eventually became my best friends. (Nick T & Joey G)..." (sic)

Young Rock 2 episodes release date

"Unprecedented Fatherhood"- March 15, 2022 "Seven Bucks"- March 22, 2022 "In Your Blood"- March 29, 2022

