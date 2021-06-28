Dwayne Johnson Sings Garth Brooks Song In Cracking Voice For Fan Battling Breast Cancer

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram with more than 245 million followers. The wrestler-turned-actor has often used the platform to connect to his fans and even deliver special messages to people fighting illnesses. In a recent video, he sang a few lines of Garth Books' song in his cracking voice for a fangirl who is battling stage four breast cancer.

Dwayne Johnson sings Garth Books' song for a fan battling stage 4 cancer

The Rock uploaded a video with a "very special message" to Melissa Madden aka Missy. In it, he said that he is "so excited" that his cheeks have turned red. The actor thanked her for being a fan and mentioned that he knows she is fighting hard as she is battling stage four breast cancer for six years. He told her to be strong and keep fighting. DJ added that he knows Missy is also a fan of singer and songwriter, Garth Brooks, who is a buddy of his. So, as a fan of country music himself, the Rock tried to sing a few lines but his voice kept on breaking. The Jumanji star admitted that he sings in keys that don't exist. He ended the video with a flying kiss to Missy and told her to keep inspiring everyone. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's Instagram video below.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram video caught much attention. Many left red heart, fire, and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some praised the Rock's gesture for his fan. The post has crossed three million views with more than 8k comments. Check out a few replies on his post below.

Dwayne Johnson has time and again shared messages for his special fans. A week ago, he gave his "the rock pancakes" recipe to a fangirl, Luna Belle Perrone, who is battling a rare form of bone cancer. The actor also promised more surprises for her. In no time, the shout-out video of DJ spiked the number of followers Perrone had on her Instagram.

IMAGE: THEROCK INSTAGRAM

