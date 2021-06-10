Dwayne Johnson Spotted Grabbing Dinner With Wife Lauren After Revealing Cast In Next Film

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram and announced that he was going to be a part of the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. Soon after the announcement, the actor was spotted with his wife as they headed out after their dinner from a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just a few hours before grabbing dinner, the actor shared the teaser and gave more information of DC League of Super-Pets cast.

Dwayne Johnson grabs dinner with his wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson spotted in Los Angeles with wife Laura #DwayneJohnson pic.twitter.com/9tLYJlVrsr — Every Day Celebrity (@EveryDayCelebr2) June 9, 2021

Dwayne Johnson was seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles after grabbing dinner with his wife. The actor was seen wearing a beige and dark brown button-down shirt and black pants while his wife Lauren Hashian was seen wearing a brown and black checkered coat. Just a few hours before making the appearance, the actor revealed that he will be playing the character of Krypto in the upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna and Natasha Lyonne will also join him in the movie.

Dwayne Johnson reveals how he makes his fatigue go away

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video with his two daughters. In the video, the actor was seen watching a movie with his daughters. Johnson while sharing the post revealed that he had slept only 4 hours the day before and his daughters came into his room at 6 am to watch Lion King with him. The actor also said that his fatigue vanishes as soon as he is with his daughters. Johnson's caption read "Sunday Sunrise. 4hrs of sleep. Landed late last night after a long, relentlessly busy and challenging work week. Slept 4hrs before this tornado train came to wake me up at 6 am to watch Lion King in my office. My babies always have that special superpower to make all my fatigue go away……plus when they jumped on me in bed, I got a flying knee drop to my balls."

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in the fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name. The movie will also feature, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

