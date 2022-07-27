Dwayne Johnson is currently gearing up for the release of his highly awaited animated film, DC League of Super-Pets. The upcoming animated movie is based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets, which chronicles the journey of a group of super-powered pets from the DC Universe. It is slated to hit the big screens on July 29, 2022.

As the release date of the DC League of Super-Pets is inching closer, makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the project. Recently, they organised a special screening event for the audience. However, what caught everyone's attention was actor Dwayne's special appearance at the event as he surprised his fans with a disguised look.

Dwayne Johnson surprises his fans at DC League of Super-Pets screening

On Wednesday, The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson headed to his social media handle and shared a video. The video featured Dwayne making a special appearance at one of the screenings of the DC League of Super-Pets. The actor was dressed up as the super dog Krypto, whose character he voices in the film. Johnson is seen greeting his fans inside the movie theatre of the advanced screening. Morever, he also surprised the family of one of his fans by giving them their own super pet, a puppy named Quail. “I’ve been told that you guys have had this dream, like, all of your lives to get a dog. Is that right? I have something special for you guys,” he said while gifting the family a small puppy.

Sharing glimpses of the same, Johnson revealed that he 'loves surprising the audience' and 'this will always be the best part' of his job.' He wrote in the caption, "Stuff like this will always be the best part of my job. I LOVE surprising audiences of our @sevenbucksprod films, but this #DCSuperPets screening surprise was special. I dressed up as my character, KRYPTO and surprised two audiences here at @cinemark in LA. Best part was finding a loving home with the Hernandez family for my lil’ guy, Quail . An incredible night all in the spirit of celebrating PETS #DCSuperPets IN THEATERS THIS FRIDAY!!". Here, take a look at the post:

For the unversed, the animated project is written and directed by Jared Stern with Sam Levine as co-director. It is backed by Warner Bros and Warner Animation Group.