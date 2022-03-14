As the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new season of Dwayne Johnson's highly-anticipated American tv sitcom, Young Rock, the actor unveiled a beautiful video clip while sharing his excitement for the release of the show. The actor further escalated the curiosity of the fans by urging them to join the unbelievably wild road he travelled from becoming a boy to a man and informed them about where to watch Young Rock season 2.

Young Rock is a prominent tv series that follows the professional life story of the actor and wrestler, Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock. Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, the series premiered on NBC on 16 February 2021 and received amazing reviews from fans and critics. It was then renewed for season two in April 2021. Here's all you need to know about Dwayne Johnson's upcoming season of Young Rock.

When is Young Rock 2 releasing?

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and informed his fans that his tv sitcom, Young Rock 2 was all set to release on 15 March 2022. He even left his fans thrilled by unveiling a nostalgic video clip that gave memorable glimpses of the first season that premiered last year in February. In the caption, he recalled some of his life experiences depicted in the series and hailed What a Life while expressing his gratefulness for life. The caption read, "IN 2 DAYS you’ll join me on this unbelievably wild road I’ve travelled from boy to man. From being 15yrs old, but looking like I was 49 with a sweet porn-stache 😂🙋🏽‍♂️ to having $8 bucks…excuse me…make that $7 bucks in my pocket What a life. Got my ass kicked here and there. But never backed down.

Grateful for the grind. YOUNG ROCK PREMIERS THIS TUES ON" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post and expressed their amazement at watching the new season of Young Rock by dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments section. Some also added heart-eyed emojis while adding how excited they were for Young Rock season 2. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@therock