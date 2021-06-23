Dwayne Johnson Teases Fans With Release Date Of 'Red Notice'; Shares Photos From Sets

Actor Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram account and shared new images from the sets of the movie Red Notice. In the post, the actor also teased his fans about the release date of the film but did not announce the actual date yet. Helmed by Rawson Marshal Thurber, the movie will be an action-comedy thriller and the Red Notice cast will include actors like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Dwayne Johnson is one of the producers of the movie along with Beau Flynn, Dany Gracia, Hiram Gracia and Rawson Marshal Thurber.

In the post shared by Dwayne Johnson, the actor has posted two photos from the sets of Red Notice. In the first photo, Johnson can be seen standing in front of an old statue in a white shirt and black pants. In the second photo, the actor can be seen standing by a wall as he holds onto a big gun. The photo seems to be from the shooting of one of the clips of the movie. Along with the photo, Dwayne wrote in the caption, “Two final very productive and focused days back on set of RED NOTICE”.

Dwayne Johnson also mentioned the immense hard work that has been put in to execute the firm and wrote, “RED NOTICE is the largest investment @Netflix has made thus far in a film ~ and our relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners ~ and DELIVER AN AWESOME MOVIE FOR OUR GLOBAL AUDIENCE 🌍🍿👏🏾”. Then he teased his fans about the announcement of the movie and wrote, “We have a big release date announcement coming up very soon…. #RedNotice #Holidays2021 #NETFLIX”. With Johnson mentioning the hashtag #Holidays2021, it is quite possible that the movie is released during the holiday of Christmas or Thanksgiving.

Red Notice

Red Notice is an upcoming action comedy thriller film that revolves around an art heist in which an INTERPOL agent, played by Dwayne Johnson, has to stop the world’s most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot) from stealing Cleopatra’s egg and has to capture her too. He is helped in his mission by the world’s greatest conman, essayed by Ryan Reynolds. This movie will mark the third collaboration between director Rawson Marshall Thurber and Johnson. They have worked together in movies like Central Intelligence and Skyscraper in the past.

IMAGE: DWAYNE JOHNSON/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.