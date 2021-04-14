Dwayne Johnson Teases He Would Run For President Again 'if People Want Him To'

Dwayne Johnson's recent comments indicate his interest in running for president. He recently shared that his goal will be to unite the country. The former wrestler’s comments came after he responded to a recent online poll that said that if the actor ran a presidential campaign, he would receive massive support. He was recently part of a talk show, where he expressed that if the people of America want him to be their leader, then he will do it.

Dwayne Johnson teases running for president again

Johnson was recently part of a Sunday Sitdown podcast with Willie Geist, where he shared that he would indeed to a presidential campaign if people around the States want to see him as their leader. He said, “I do have that goal to unite our country. I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that”.

He further spoke about how the country needs to be united for its own durability. He said, “I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is the strongest, and I want to see that for our country”.

However, this is not the first time that Johnson is hinting at a presidential run and the actor also spoke about it when he responded to an online poll about him running for president. The votes were in his favour and suggested that the country would actually vote for him. Replying to the poll, the actor said, “ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ¤¯I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pickup truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ’ªðŸ¾”.

The rumours first started after his new sitcom Young Rock, saw a future him running for office. The show has covered in detail the life of Dwayne Johnson, from his days as a kid to his current time. It also talks about all the lessons that the actor has learned in his life so far, and more.

