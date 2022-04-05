Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans For 'heartfelt Love & Positive Reactions' To 'Young Rock 2'

As the second season of Dwayne Johnson's tv series, Young Rock released in March 2022, the fans have been sharing their reviews by revealing how much they are loving the show. As the show garnered positive reviews from the audience, Dwayne Johnson penned a gratitude note for them through social media and even shared a video clip from the show while narrating the story behind the scene.

Young Rock is a prominent TV series that follows the professional life story of the actor and wrestler, Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock. Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, the series premiered on NBC on 16 February 2021 and received amazing reviews from fans and critics. It was then renewed for season two in April 2021 and was released on 15 March 2022. Here's all you need to know about Dwayne Johnson's upcoming season of Young Rock.

Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for showering love on Young Rock 2

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip from his latest American TV sitcom, Young Rock 2 and penned a thank you note for all his fans who loved his show. In the caption, he thanked his fans for all the heartfelt love & positive reactions to his new season of Young Rock and mentioned how it was shocking for so many of his wrestling fans to find out that Downtown Bruno AKA “Harvey Whippleman” of the WWE was and still is one of his best friends. Stating further, he referred to the video clip and added that it was the same scene that depicted the story behind them living together when he was 15. he then revealed how they became friends and added how he will never be able to forget how kind Bruno was to him and took him in during the time when he didn't have anything.

The caption read, "Truly, THANK YOU guys so much for all the heartfelt love & positive reactions for our new season of @NBC’s YOUNG ROCK!!! I know it’s shocking to so many of you wrestling fans, to find out that Downtown Bruno AKA “Harvey Whippleman” of the @WWE was and still is one of my best friends Here’s the scene and the crazy story behind us living together when I was 15 - in Nashville, Tennessee. We were evicted from our apartment in Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville to live with my old man. Unfortunately, when I landed in Tennessee there was no place for me. But, Bruno offered me his place to live. And he lived in one little room at the Alamo Plaza motel. That’s how became friends. Ironically, almost 10 years later when I first broke into the pro wrestling business - again, I had no money ($7 bucks:) and no place to live. Bruno took me AGAIN until I got back on my feet..." (sic)

