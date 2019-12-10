Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Softer Side With This 'chick Magnet' Post

Dwayne Johnson is evidently one of the biggest movie stars globally. The actor enjoys an ardent following and is often regarded as the 'People's Man'. Dwayne a.k.a The Rock has delivered some of the biggest superhit films and is known for his strong physique and demeanour. The action-star is predominantly seen as the toughest guy in his films, but he does not shy away from showing his much truer and warmer personality on social media. Now, the actor has shared an adorable photo with a bunch of chicks. Check out the post below -

Dwayne Johnson the chick magnet

Dwayne Johnson recently featured on the cover of a leading magazine in the USA. The megastar was seen posing adorably with a bunch of baby chickens revealing his much softer side. Dwayne Johnson has been very open about his love for animals and reportedly wished to have the cover photo of the magazine be the one he posted on Instagram.

During the interview with a leading magazine, Dwayne Johnson opened up about the details of his work and personal life. The actor revealed that he was hesitant to marry again after his divorce in 2007. Dwayne also shared how during the fall season he felt he was unemployed for a month as his shooting schedules allowed him to have a one month break. The actor revealed that he took the much required time off from work to spend quality time with his family.

On the work front

Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. The action-adventure film will feature Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas alongside Dwayne Johnson in pivotal roles. Jumanji is all set to release on December 13, 2019.

