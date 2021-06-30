Dwayne Johnson To Star In Christmas Film 'Red One' At Amazon From 'Fast & Furious' Writer

Amazon Studios has won the rights to Christmas-themed feature film Red One following a highly competitive bidding war. The project has the potential to give business opportunities not just for the streaming side, but also for the e-commerce section. The makers have tapped in Dwayne Johnson to play the lead in the movie.

Dwayne Johnson to star in Red One for Amazon

According to Deadline, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will develop the film under their Seven Bucks Productions. The story of the action-adventure comedy project hails from Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks. Chris Morgan has been roped in to write the screenplay, and will also produce it. He has penned down seven installments in the Fast & Furious franchise, starting from Tokyo Drift, then moving on with Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and spinoff movie, Hobbs & Shaw starring the Rock and Jason Statham.

Red One is said to imagine a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. It could be a Santa-centric film, however, details about the plot have been kept under wraps. A director is yet to be attached to the project. The production of the movie is expected to start in 2022 as it is eyed to have a 2023 holiday release.

"Hold my Mana, because this is exciting," said Dwayne Johnson. He stated that their Seven Bucks is "very bullish" on their partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering, and a lot of positive energy and passion. The Rock mentioned that he has been "very impressed" with Jen Salke and her team’s vision and ambition to create an "enormous, fun and unique" Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, asserted that Seven Bucks Productions is a "leader in creating" unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and they know Red One will continue that tradition. She mentioned that Hiram’s concept and the world he’s envisioned are "uniquely original" and they are "so excited" to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Silke noted that Red One is just the first step in what they know will be a "successful, collaborative" venture.

Dany Garcia, the co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions, said that this partnership, a long time in the making, is "exactly" the way they envisioned teaming up with Jennifer and Amazon. She stated that a studio with "such depth and synergy" fits so seamlessly with the types of authentic, inclusive, and dynamic stories they are committed to telling within their Seven Bucks’ slate. Dany mentioned that this "incredible story" from Hiram is special to all of them and bringing it home to Amazon, where they share a "tremendous" vision and forward-thinking, is perfect alignment across the board.

Hiram Garcia revealed that Red One is "incredibly special" to him and a story he has wanted to tell for years. He added that it is an "epic, edge-of-your-seat, action-adventure" that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head. Hiram noted that he is "thrilled" to have their Seven Bucks team join forces with Amazon to bring this "fun Holiday tale" to life for a global audience.

IMAGE: THE ROCK'S INSTAGRAM

