Dwayne Johnson To Voice This Character In The Upcoming 'DC League Of Super-Pets' Movie

DC's League of Super-Pets is an upcoming animated comedy film adapted from the DC comics of the same name. The movie is based on the pets of the DC superheroes, namely Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Catwoman. It is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine. Jared Stern is known for movies like Bolt, Wreck-it Ralph, The Internship, The Watch, to name a few. The DC League of Super-Pets cast received a wonderful addition on May 21, 2021.

Dwayne Johnson joins DC League of Super-Pets cast

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is revealed to be the first member to voice the characters in the upcoming animated comedy film. According to Deadline, he will voice over for the character of Krypto, Superman's pet dog. The story follows the pets of four DC superheroes, namely Krypto, Ace the Bat-Hound, Jumpa, and Streaky the Supercat as they form a crime-fighting team of their own. The rest of the voice cast for the film is yet to be unveiled.

This will be Dwayne Johnson's second movie with DC after Black Adam where he plays the titular role. Previously, he has worked in Warner Bros productions like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, etc. The movie is slated to release on May 20, 2022. A 10-second teaser featuring Krypto the Superdog was aired last year as a part of the virtual DC FanDome Convention.

A look at Dwayne Johnson's movies

Dwayne Johnson is known for his action-adventure films like The Mummy Returns, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Hercules, to name a few. He has also gained recognition for his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious movie franchise. Dwayne Johnson is a former NFL player and a WWE champion. His production company, Seven Bucks Production which he founded in 2012, has also signed as a producer to DC League of Super-Pets. He is still often called "The Rock" after his ring name. Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in the Disney film Jungle Cruise as Frank, a boatman who helps Dr Lily Houghton (played by Emily Blunt) on her expedition. The movie will release on July 30, 2021.

