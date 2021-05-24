Dwayne Johnson Touches Upon Black Adam's Mythology, Teases New Look: 'From Slave To God'

Dwayne Johnson quite recently took to Instagram to give his fans and followers yet another glimpse of his Black Adam suit. This time around, instead of teasing it through the veil of a sports jersey, the leading Black Adam cast member shared a monochrome silhouette of himself as the character. The only thing visible in connection to the character's suit is its metallic boots, while the rest of the outfit is shrouded in an antique-looking cardigan.

Additionally, Johnson gave his followers a recap of Black Adam's mythology and tragedy, which involves the merciless homicide of his family and the enslavement of his tribe. The post, much like all of Black Adam's promotional material that has been released by its makers in the past, has implied that the hierarchy of power is all set to change with the arrival of Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam. While talking about "His rage" and the pain, he, through the caption section of the post, has revealed that some of the traumas that he has to deal with his that of "His wife and children being killed and His people brutally enslaved.". One section of the post sees him saying that "He is not a superhero, but rather a champion.". Talking about how the movie is coming along Johnson wrote, "Production is coming along GREAT and I’m very pleased with the movie we’re making. Black Adam’s mythology, ethics, and actions no doubt will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains & antiheroes". The post can be found below.

Dwayne Johnson teases his Black Adam suit yet again:

Through the above post, Dwayne Jonson has also posited that Black Adam is most certainly not a superhero, but he is like an anti-hero and a champion of the people who fights for the helpless and downtrodden. He has also implied that Black Adam is unequivocally the strongest force in the DC universe. The post has also implied that the film will chart Black Adam's journey from a commoner to a diety-like figure. "The power will shift. The line will blur. From a slave to a God", captioned The Rock. More information regarding the involvement and the suit of Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A little about Black Adam:

Black Adam is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Produced by DC Films, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo. It is set for distribution by Warner Bros. The initial scenes of Dwayne Johnson's debut superhero film will be reportedly set in a fictitious city known as Kandhar, where Dwayne Johnson's character and those close to him are enslaved for the purpose of carrying out tasks that could be termed as modern-day labour.

In response, Johnson's character will be seen revolting against his then-masters, leading to his banishment that would last for over five millennia. Then the film will supposedly shift its focus to the present day, where he will be seen battling the Justice Society of America, comprised of the likes of Atom Smasher, played by Black Adam cast member(s) Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Djimon Hounsou as The original Shazam Wizard. As far as Black Adam release date is concerned, it is set to make its theatrical debut on 29th July 2022. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

