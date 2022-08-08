Dwayne Johnson Unveils Full Post-credits Scene From ‘DC’s League Of Super-Pets'; Watch

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is currently basking in the success of his recently released animated film, DC League of Super-Pets. On Monday, the Jumanji actor took to his Instagram handle and revealed the full post-credit scene from the film. The post saw Johnson as multiple characters, in which he provides the voice of Superman's dog, Krypto. Not only did he lend his voice for Krypto, but the former WWE champion also voices Black Adam and Black Adam’s dog, Anubis.

The video begins with Krypto fetching his favourite toy, which is a rubber Batman, but it suddenly vanishes, which shocks him. Krypto then notices that the toy is in Anubis' jaws as he says, "That's My Toy".

To this, Anubis responds, "Then why is it in my mouth?" The clip then cuts into Black Adam falling into the ground behind Superman and they both say each other's names.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "The world is starting to simmer with excitement about the earths shattering SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM showdown one day. But until then… BLACK ADAM’S DOG ~ ANUBIS⚡️ has a few choice words for SUPERMAN’S DOG ~ KRYPTO. The definition and philosophy of ANTIHERO is quite intriguing So f’n cool how much audiences LOVE our SUPER PETS end credits CODA. And YES…. If you listen closely, I voice BOTH DOGS AND BLACK ADAM⚡️in this scene I am KRYPTO’s voice. I am ANUBIS’ voice. I am BLACK ADAM’S voice. And after all that I need a triple of @Teremana Enjoy SUPER PETS In theatres NOW @sevenbucksprod @wbpictures @dccomics."

More on DC League of Super-Pets

DC League of Super-Pets is based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets, which chronicles the journey of a group of super-powered pets from the DC Universe. The film hit the big screens on July 29, 2022. The animated project is written and directed by Jared Stern with Sam Levine as co-director. It is backed by Warner Bros and Warner Animation Group.

On the professional front, Johnson's next appearance will be in Black Adam, which is all set to hit the big screens on October 21. The film will explore the beginnings of Johnson's character as Black Adam while also re-introducing him 5,000 years later when he is freed from imprisonment.

Image: AP