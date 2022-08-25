Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson was a notable wrestler. He breathed his last on 15 January 2020, in his Lutz, Florida home that his son Dwayne bought for him. As the Black Adam star celebrated his father’s birthday, he shared a video clip in which he opened up about his relationship with his father Rocky Johnson whom he called the Soulman and revealed how it changed over time.

Dwayne Johnson’s birthday wish for father Rocky Johnson

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he can be seen talking about how he recently hit the gym and added that it was his Soulman’s birthday. He further talked about the struggles his father had to go through from working at the age of 13 to becoming a pro-wrestler in the most difficult time. He even recalled how Mike Tyson told him that Rocky Johnson was his inspiration and added how thrilled he was to know the same because Tyson has always been his inspiration. Moreover, Dwayne Johnson mentioned that his relationship with his father was very complicated but it became better over time. While signing off, he thanked everyone who dropped birthday wishes for his father in the comments.

In the caption, he penned a birthday note for his father that read, “Happy heavenly birthday to my old man - the “Soulman” Rocky Johnson And thank you guys for your birthday wishes, he would’ve loved them. My dad was a bad dude in the game who raised me with tough love. Taught me some important lessons. And it’s crazy that sometimes when our loved ones pass away - we can have an even better relationship with them. Their spirit. Their mana. Thanks again everyone for your birthday wishes for my old man. Love you Soulman and Happy Birthday to the original hardest worker in the room. “The show must go on” And therefore it is. Back to work (sic)"

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson is set to bring forward a DC anti-hero story with his forthcoming film, Black Adam. The movie will mark the former wrestler's debut into the world of superheroes. It is scheduled to be released on 21 October 2022, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

(Image: AP)