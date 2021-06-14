Dwayne Johnson Works Out Even On Sundays, Encourages Fans To Stay Fit

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself after a Sunday workout. Unlike everyone else, it seems Dwayne likes to indulge in his workout session even on Sundays as he encouraged his fans to do the same.

In the post, Dwayne Johnson was seen talking to his fans and telling them about his Sunday and his workout. He said that he loses track of time during his workout at the gym. He said that he does not have an air conditioner or mirrors inside his gym as it can be quite distracting and it also prevents him from being too comfortable. He hoped that his fans were having fun with their family and loved ones on Sunday. Then he encouraged his fans to put in the extra work and said that even on Sundays it is important to do a little bit of work according to whatever suits a person’s preference. He agreed that Sundays are for unplugging and recalibrating but doing the extra work when everyone else is relaxing, creates a difference in the success that one achieves.

In the caption of the post, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Important to unplug and recalibrate on Sunday’s, but also important to put a little (or a lot) of work in. Gives us that quiet edge♟ Enjoy your Sunday, my friends and throw on some Eagles for inspiration.” In the video, Dwayne can be seen sweating after his workout and he also mentioned that he was listening to the songs by the popular band Eagles as he was doing his workout. Many celebrities commented on Dwayne's post. YouTuber Jim Kwik commented on the post and wrote, "Reach. Recover. Repeat. 🔥". Kelechi Dyke from Netflix's Too Hot To Handle fame also wrote, "Self care is the Best care 🤍". Dwayne often takes to his Instagram account to share encouraging thoughts and his workout selfies with his fans.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson will soon be seen in the role of Black Adam for the upcoming DC movie of the same name. Black Adam will be seen as the archenemy of the superhero Shazam. The movie is intended to be a spin-off of the popular 2019 DC movie Shazam! The cast of Black Adam includes Noah Centineo as Adam Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. The scheduled release date for Black Adam is July 29, 2022.

IMAGE: THE ROCK/INSTAGRAM

