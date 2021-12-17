As Dwayne Johnson pens a beautiful birthday wish for his daughter, Jazzy, the actor also gave a glimpse of the crazy father-daughter moment that left the fans in awe. He also mentioned how proud he was of his daughter and added that there will be no greater woman in her life than her mother, Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen clicking a selfie with his daughter, Jazzy, as she holds a huge golden egg in her hand. He also added a crazy video clip to his post in which his daughter can be seen sitting on his lap while playing tic tac toe on his face. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson can be seen patiently letting his daughter draw on his face.

Dwayne Johnson pens beautiful birthday wish for his daughter

In the caption, he first wished his daughter a happy birthday and stated how strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident, loving and kind she was. Adding to it, he also praised his daughter for having a wicked sense of humour while wondering where she get it from. He also penned a note for her assuring her that he will always be there to help her guide her through life with his heart and hands. Dwayne Johnson also wished her the best birthday and revealed that he was flying home that night after work to tuck her in.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday Jazzy!!! My baby girl turns 6 years old today Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from? I’m proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I’ll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands. And finally, remember this ~ your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!! There’s no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I’m flying home tonight after work to tuck you in." (sic)

Many celebrities and fans took to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post and drooped in cute birthday wishes for his daughter while many others were surprised to know that his daughter was 6 already. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@therock