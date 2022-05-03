Dwayne Johnson's Birthday: Actor Surprises His Fans At Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock recently turned 50 and garnered numerous birthday wishes from his fans. The actor also left his fans bedazzled as he gave them the most unexpected surprise at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

He posted a video online giving glimpses of his surprise to his fans who were shocked to see him while they were clicking pictures with Dwayne Johnson's wax statue at the museum. The Black Adam star later penned a note on social media through which he extended his gratitude to the fans for their heartfelt birthday wishes.

Dwayne Johnson surprises his fans at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he first depicted that while his fans were busy clicking selfies with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum USA, he jumped right into the frame and left them amazed. The video further revealed how his fans screamed his name with joy and stated that they could not believe he is standing in front of them. The actor even interacted with them all and clicked pictures while handing out a bottle of Teremana Tequilato to them.

In the caption, he mentioned how he flew to Las Vegas for some work and stopped by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum to surprise his fans. Adding to it, he even revealed how his fans freaked out seeing him and many of them even cried. The caption read, "Verified SURPRISE!!! One of the best parts of my job Flew to Vegas for a day to take care of some business and before I flew back out, I stopped by @madametussaudsusa wax museum to surprise fans. They all freaked out. A few cried. We all had fun. And I handed out a bottle of @teremana to every shocked human;). Im addicted to a lot of things and one of them is creating this kind of joy So much fun, great surprising you guys and enjoy your mana Vegas, I will return.~dj" (sic)

Dwayne Johnson recently shared a delightful piece of news last month with all his fans by revealing that four of his statues had been installed at the world's greatest wax museum 'Madame Tussauds.' The actor posted a video online giving his fans glimpses of his wax statues to which many celebrity artists also reacted to his post with love. He further informed his fans that it was a real honour to be immortalized multiple times and had a lot of fun working closely with the very talented Madame Tussauds team and even mentioned how each wax figure took 6-8 months to complete every last exact detail.



Image: Instagram/@madametussaudsusa