Dwayne Johnson's Bulldog Hobbs Interrupts Him At Midnight; The Rock Calls Him A 'gremlin'

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, was interrupted by his French Bulldog while surfing through channels and eating. Dwayne Johnson's gremlin, Hobbs, stuck his face under Dwayne's arm. The San Andreas actor also asked his dog if he wanted some steak.

Dwayne Johnson and Hobbs at midnight

American actor, retired professional wrestler, producer, and former American football player, Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram to share a video with his French Bulldog Hobbs. The actor was seen eating steak and rice when Hobbs interrupted him. The actor also asked Hobbs if he wanted some steak and then said that he got him. In the caption, The Rock explained the entire situation and hilariously called Hobbs a 'gremlin'. The caption read 'Midnight- my workday is done, everyone’s asleep ðŸ’¤ and now it’s just me, mindless channel surfing and eating some steak and rice. Til’ this gremlin sticks his alien head under my arm and starts judging me HARD for eating out of my usual, plastic utensils and tin containers. Plus he wants me to share. What nerve ðŸ¤£'.

Reading the hilarious caption, Dwayne Johnson's Instagram followers rushed to comment on the video as soon as it was up. The video garnered over one million views within a few hours. The actor's fans showered their love in the form of 'love' and 'heart' emoticons.

Dwayne Johnson is often seen with Hobbs. He recently shared a picture with his dog in which Dwayne was in the kitchen. Hobbs was standing in between his legs. In the caption, he wrote 'Man’s best friend.. when man has food'.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Black Adam is Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film based on DC comics' anti-hero of the same name. The film is a prequel to Shazam as well as an instalment to DC Extended Universe. It also cast Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and produced by Dwayne Johnson, Danny Garcia, Beau Flynn, and Hiram Garcia. Dwayne Johnson is recently working in his American sitcom named Young Rock. The show premiered on February 16, 2021. Young Rock episodes are being premiered every week.

Promo Image Source: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

