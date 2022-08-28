Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Smashes Peanut Butter On Actor's Face In Hilarious Clip; Watch

Dwayne Johnson often entertains fans with hilarious videos of him and his daughters, as the little ones adorably pull off pranks on the superstar. The Jumanji star recently shared a funny clip of one of his kids smashing a mixture of peanut butter and shaving cream on his face and then running off as he chases her.

Johnson, being a doting dad, penned a heartfelt caption mentioning that he's ready to be 'daddy fool' as long as it makes his babies smile and laugh. Johnson shares Tiana and 6-year-old Jasmine with his wife Lauren Hashian. He also has a daughter, Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson's daughter smashes peanut butter on his face in hilarious clip

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, August 28, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson dropped the fun clip where he can be seen with his eyes closed as he waits for his daughter's surprise. As soon as she smashes the mixture on his face, Dwayne gives an epic reaction and further chases down his daughter.

In the caption, the star wrote, "Only a daddy fool like me, keeps falling for the same old “daddy close your eyes” trick EVERY SINGLE TIME. Peanut butter and shaving cream palm smash to the face. Some fools never learn. (I’ll stay this fool for as long as my babies smile and laugh this big;). (sic)"

Reacting to his post, fans dropped comments like, "So fun," "You are awesome," and "priceless," among other things. Aquaman star Jason Momoa also called the video "amazing."

On the work front, Dwayne will be seen in DC's Black Adam alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and more. It is slated to release on 21 October 2022.

The film's synopsis reads:

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

(Image: @therock/Instagram)