Dwayne Johnson's Fan Attends Prom Night With His Massive Cutout; Actor Reacts

As veteran Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson earlier shared a video revealing how he left his fans surprised as he made an appearance at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, he recently left one of his ardent fans stunned as he shared an image wherein the girl can be seen attending her prom night alongside the actor's cutout. While sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Johnson took to the caption and wrote that it was 'an honour for him.'

Dwayne Johnson shares pic of a fan attending prom with his cutout

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of a fan celebrating her prom night event with the actor's cutout and posing with the same alongside her friends. The first picture depicted the fan standing next to the actor's cutout while in the subsequent ones, she was seen posing with the cutout along with some of her friends. In the caption, the Baywatch actor mentioned how it was an honour for him to attend the prom with his fan and even referred to her as 'the best prom date ever.' The caption read, "It was absolutely my honor @smilesweetsraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!! Great to meet your family and friends too! ps, I’m super happy you posted this! Have the best summer!" (sic)

Dwayne Johnson surprises fans at Madame Tussauds Museum

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram a couple of weeks ago and shared a video clip wherein his fans can be seen clicking selfies with this wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and when he made a surprise appearance by jumping right into the frame, they were left shocked.

The video further showed how his fans screamed his name in excitement and stated that they could not believe he is standing right in front of them. The actor also interacted with his fans and clicked pictures with them while handing out a bottle of Teremana Tequilato to them. In the caption, he mentioned how he flew to Las Vegas for some work and stopped by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum to surprise his fans. Adding to it, he even revealed how his fans freaked out seeing him and many of them even cried. Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@therock