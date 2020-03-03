Dwayne Johnson's Five-day Hearty Meal Diet; What Does He Eat?

Dwayne Johnson, as we all know, is a popular fitness enthusiast. The Baywatch actor started his on-screen career as a wrestler at WWE. For Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as 'The Rock', workouts and a steady diet are quite simply a way of life. However, fans surely wonder what would be the star's diet.

Meanwhile, on social media, Dwayne Johnson is often seen sharing the secrets of his ongoing success. He also posts fitness videos on YouTube or shares pictures of his hearty meals. Dwayne Johnson is known for his bulky and pumped up physique. His diet can go to insane extremes, as per reports.

For instance, when prepping for the role of Hercules, The Rock reportedly ate up to seven protein-rich meals a day. That amounted to a huge total of 4,131 calories. When not in training, he normally eats about five meals a day. Reportedly, according to a fitness daily, Dwayne Johnson follows the following diet chart.

Meal #1

10 oz steak

2 cups oatmeal

3 egg whites

1 whole egg

1 glass watermelon juice

Meal #2

2 servings chicken

2 bell peppers

3 cups mushrooms

3 cups broccoli

1 protein shake

Meal #3

8 oz salmon

8 asparagus tips

2 whole eggs

2 cups rice medley

3 cups broccoli

Meal #4

10 oz steak

3 baked potatoes

8 asparagus tips

1 glass orange juice

Meal #5

20 grams of casein protein

10 egg whites

Dwayne Johnson's Cheat Meal -

