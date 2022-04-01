Dwayne Johnson's Four New Wax Figures Installed At Madame Tussauds Museum, Las Vegas

Dwayne Johnson, the prominent American actor and former wrestler, recently shared a delightful piece of news with all his fans by revealing that four of his statues had been installed at the world's greatest wax museum 'Madame Tussauds.' The actor posted a video online giving his fans glimpses of his wax statues to which many celebrity artists also reacted to his post with love.

Dwayne Johnson was last seen in popular movies namely Jungle Cruise and Red Notice and garnered amazing reviews for his performance. he is currently gearing up for his upcoming movies titled Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets. He will also be a part of the highly-awaited sequels of his hit movie, Red Notice.

Watch Dwayne Johnson's wax statues at Madame Tussauds

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he revealed four of his stunning wax statues established at the world's greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds. In the caption, he expressed his happiness on learning the same and mentioned that his four statues were installed at the museum in four different cities while creating four different DJ experiences. he revealed the titles that read "HOLLYWOOD “Movie Star” NEW YORK CITY “The People’s Champ” ORLANDO “Action Icon” and LAS VEGAS “Founder of Teremana” he further informed his fans that it was a real honour to be immortalized multiple times and had a lot of fun working closely with the very talented Madame Tussauds team. he even mentioned how each wax figure took 6-8 months to complete every last exact detail.

The caption read, "The most honest way I can describe this…So f**kin’ cool. The WORLD’S GREATEST WAX MUSEUM @madametussaudsusa presents FOUR DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON WAX FIGURES In FOUR DIFFERENT CITIES across the U.S. and creating FOUR DIFFERENT DJ EXPERIENCES for you guys visiting from around the world.

HOLLYWOOD “Movie Star” NEW YORK CITY “The People’s Champ” ORLANDO “Action Icon” LAS VEGAS “Founder of Teremana” complete with a full on @Teremana Tequila experience A real honor to be immortalized multiple times and I had a lot of FUN working closely with the very talented Madame Tussauds team. Each wax figure took 6-8 months to complete every last exact detail. These four new figures now join the list of “ROCKS AROUND THE WORLD” as we also have my wax statues in LONDON & HONG KONG. A HUGE THANK YOU to..." (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to the comments section and congratulated the actor on being honoured with wax statues at the museum while many others mentioned how excited they were to see his status in person. many of them also added hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict their delight at watching his wax statues. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@therock