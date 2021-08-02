Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' Becomes No.1 Movie In The World; Actor Thanks The Fans

Dwayne Johnson, one of the prolific American actors, has garnered tons of love and appreciation for his spectacular performances in movies and TV shows. As his highly-anticipated movie, Jungle Cruise recently hit the screens, it has been receiving a positive review from the audience making it the #1 movie in the world. Dwayne Johnson overwhelmed with all the love and recently dropped in a video thanking all the fans for their support in achieving this benchmark.

Jungle Cruise becomes #1 movie in the world

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip of himself in which he can be seen thanking all his fans for making Jungle Cruise a success. He even stated how it had been a huge Jungle Cruise weekend in theatres all around the world for people who watched it in theatres or in their living rooms. He further thanked everyone for their support and revealed how the numbers that were coming up were pretty good. While signing off, he stated that he will be back soon.

In the caption, he wrote, “Saturday swoop in to say THANK YOU for making JUNGLE CRUISE the #1 Movie in the World. Many challenges we faced but ultimately we stayed the course and delivered for families around the world in THEATERS and in your LIVING ROOMS this weekend!!! For now, I’ll just say that word on the streets is JUNGLE CRUISE is performing in the market place by a measure that no other movie has done this summer….. I’ll share more tomorrow (Sunday) once I get confirmations because I have YOU TO THANK! Back to work ~ sip your ZO, now LFG!!!”

Many fans took to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post and stated how excited they were on hearing his announcement and dropped in fire emojis to depict how the news was full of fire. Many of them also applauded the achievement and added clapping emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post.



Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt essayed the lead roles of Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton respectively, while other popular cast members of the film include Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton, Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim, Édgar Ramírez as Aguirre, Paul Giamatti as Nilo Nemolato, Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington, Veronica Falcón as Trader Sam, etc.

