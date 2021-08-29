Dwayne Johnson's Lookalike Reacts To Netizens' Comparison With The Rock & Vin Diesel

Social media often gets thrown into frenzy by doppelgangers of popular celebrities. The latest to join the bandwagon is Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson's doppelganger, whose photo took the internet to storm a few days back. A picture of an Alabama law enforcement officer named Eric Fields went viral because of his incredible resemblance to Johnson. Fields first caught the internet’s attention when the police department shared his photo on their Facebook page. Soon after, the comments section was flooded with fans' reaction. Eric Fields has now responded to the overnight fame he has achieved.

Dwayne Johnson's doppelganger reacts to netizens' remarks

The picture was initially shared by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on their Facebook page and it blew up the internet. The officer in the picture, Eric Fields, has now responded to the netizens commenting on his resemblance with The Rock. As per Koimoi, Fields in an interview with AL.com revealed that he was always called out for his resemblance with the actor and some people also called him the love child of actors Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Fields said, "I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child. I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

Meanwhile, netizens cannot stop gushing over Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's duplicate and have been retweeting his picture whilst also tagging the Fast and Furious actor to bring the post to his attention. Johnson has yet to comment about his duplicate's photo going viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the actor was recently seen in Disney's fantasy-adventure film titled Jungle Cruise. The film was based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction with the same title. It also features Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The film follows the journey of a captain of a small riverboat who takes a scientist and her brother through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life.

Johnson is all set to make his DCEU debut with the superhero movie titled Black Adam. The movie is intended to be a spin-off from Shazam! that was released in 2019 and the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe. Dwayne will play the role of Teth-Adam/Black Adam, an antihero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years. He will become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam and shares his powers with the ancient wizard of the same name.

IMAGE: MORGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FACEBOOK/AP