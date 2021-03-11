Dwayne Johnson’s 'Midweek Mindfulness' Will Motivate You To Work For Rest Of The Week!

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to share a video of his mid-week mindfulness. At the beginning of the video, Dwayne gave a shot of the clock which showed it was 1 am, and said he had a 'hell' of a long day. He showed some of his drawings hung on his refrigerator and said he had just been done with his training. He then went on to make a post-workout shake that consisted of a whole apple, ice, and powder proteins and carbohydrates 70 grams each and said he will have his final meal after an hour of consuming the shake. He then said he will be asleep by 3 am and will wake up by 6:45 am as his daughter wakes him up at that time and joked you cannot put a snooze button for kids. He then wished his followers to have a productive week ahead and went on to finally make the smoothie.

He also gave a motivation note for his followers in the caption and wrote "You midnight oil burners and ladies & gents who put in those loooong work hours - I totally understand and I’m right there with ya. We wear many hats throughout the day, so many responsibilities, initiatives and getting pulled in a 1,000 different directions. Stay strong fight thru that fatigue and stay plugged in to your balance and mana". He also gave a shoutout to his drawings on the fridge and wrote "And big shout to me for showcasing my drawing skills on the fridge" with a laughing emoticon.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's mid-week mindfulness video and comments

His followers showered their love in the comment section for their beloved actor's hard work and also gave their daily routine stories. One of the followers wrote to motivate him and said "You got it, you're Dwayne Johnson". His followers also dropped many heart eyes, fire, and clapping hand emoticons in the comment section and one of them praised him by saying "the big man" with raising hands and red hearts emoticons. Read here-

Details about Dwayne Johnson's family

Dwayne Johnson married businesswoman, IFBB professional bodybuilder, and producer Dany Garcia on May 3, 1997. They welcomed their daughter Simone on August 14, 2001. The couple announced their split in June 2007 followed by divorce in May 2008. Johnson then started dating the daughter of drummer Sib Hashian, Lauren whom he met on the set on The Game Plan. The couple got married in Hawai on August 18, 2019. They have two daughters named Jasmine born on December 17, 2015, and Tiana born on April 17, 2018. The family resides in Los Angels with a farm in Virginia and they have a second home in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

