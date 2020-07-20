Dwayne Johnson's 'Moana' Has Bagged These Awards And Nominations; See List

Quick links:
Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Moana is a 2016 animated film. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as Maui and Auli'i Cravalho as Moana. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson’s character Maui from Moana was also inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. The movie is popular for its empowering storyline and is also likely to bring a smile on your face. Read about the story of Moana below.
The story revolves around Moana who embarks on a journey to return the heart of goddess Te Fitti from Maui, who is a demigod. Both Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, who play Moana and Maui, gave a memorable performance. The movie was also nominated for the Best Animated Film of the Year at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTA Awards in 2017. The Disney flick packs a lot of adventure as well as memorable songs. Below are the various nominations and awards that the movie has earned.
