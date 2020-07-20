Dwayne Johnson's 'Moana' Has Bagged These Awards And Nominations; See List

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Moana is a 2016 animated film. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as Maui and Auli'i Cravalho as Moana. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson’s character Maui from Moana was also inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. The movie is popular for its empowering storyline and is also likely to bring a smile on your face. Read about the story of Moana below.

The story revolves around Moana who embarks on a journey to return the heart of goddess Te Fitti from Maui, who is a demigod. Both Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, who play Moana and Maui, gave a memorable performance. The movie was also nominated for the Best Animated Film of the Year at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTA Awards in 2017. The Disney flick packs a lot of adventure as well as memorable songs. Below are the various nominations and awards that the movie has earned.

Academy Awards, USA (2017)

Nomination for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year

BAFTA Awards (2017)

Nomination for Best Animated Feature Film of the year

Golden Globes, USA (2017)

Nomination for Best Motion Picture - Animated

Alliance of Women Film Journalists 2017

Auli'i Cravalho won the EDA Female Focus Award for Best Animated Female

Grammy Awards (2018)

The movie won the Best Song Written for Visual Media - Lin-Manuel Miranda (For the song "How Far I'll Go").

Moana was also nominated for Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hawaii Film Critics Society (2017)

The film won the Best Song award category for the song: "How Far I'll Go".

Moana also bagged the Best Hawaiian Film Award. Moana was also nominated for the Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance by Dwayne Johnson and the Best Animated Film in 2017.

Teen Choice Awards (2017)

Dwayne Johnson won the Teen Choice award for Choice Movie Actor in Fantasy genre. The movie was also nominated for the best choice movie in the fantasy genre.

Women Film Critics Circle Awards (2016)

Moana won the Best Animated Female award at the Women Film Critics Circle Awards.

