Dwayne Johnson's Mom Gets Emotional Watching 'Young Rock', Actor Recalls Buying First Home

Young Rock is a recently released series that chronicles the life of wrestler turned actor Dwyane Johnson aka The Rock. It primarily focuses on the superstar’s early life and his family. The show has earned mostly positive responses from the viewers. Now, Dwayne Johnson’s mother was seen getting emotional as she watched the series.

Dwayne Johnson's mother gets emotional watching Young Rock, the actor recalls buying parents 'first-ever home'

The Rock is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram with more than 220 million followers. He recently posted a video of his mom, Ata Johnson, watching the Young Rock series. In the video from the show, Dwayne Johnson recalls his early life plan of buying his parents their first-ever home. Seeing the video Ata got emotional. The actor elaborated the story in his caption.

"We never lived in a house growing up, it was always apartments and mobile homes, so I knew when my mom watched this part of #YoungRock she was gonna get emo ðŸ¥º where I talk about my University of Miami dreams of “kicking a** on Saturdays, get drafted by the NFL and buy my parents their first ever home” The moment she turned around, yup emo ðŸ¥ºðŸ˜ŠðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ Now of course, I didn’t get drafted and failed at my NFL dreams, about 4yrs later I was lucky enough to finally buy my parents their first ever home. Buuut they got a divorce a few years later, so the whole thing went to hell and we had to sell the house, but it was fun while it lasted ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ Roll on highway, roll on" (sic). READ | Dwayne Johnson shares new 'Young Rock' posters with his original pictures

Young Rock cast Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, and Adrian Groulx, playing the lead character at different ages. Stacey Leilua played Dwayne Johnson’s mother Ata Johnson in the series. Young Rock cast also features Joseph Lee Anderson as Dwayne’s father Rocky Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Dwayne’s grandmother, Lia Maivia. The show is created by Nahantchka Khan for NBC.

The official synopsis says Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. There are four Young Rock episodes currently streaming.

Promo Image Source: therock Instagram